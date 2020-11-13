SCHP: Driver charged after 18-wheeler goes off Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of an 18-wheeler that went over the guard rail of the Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge on U.S. 501 on Thursday has been charged following that crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said Aaron Crawford, of Georgia, is facing a charge of driving too fast for the conditions.
Work began Friday morning to remove the 18-wheeler from a ditch.
Adam Emrick with the city of Conway said plans were to bring in a crane to try and get that truck out. Crews were at the scene starting the work by 9 a.m.
A WMBF News reporter on scene said a portion of the right northbound lane of U.S. 501 was closed off as the work began. By 11:25 a.m., the cab of the truck had been removed from the scene, and the trailer was up and being secured for removal, according to Conway city spokesperson June Wood.
The driver was sent to the hospital Thursday after the truck went over the guard rail. Wood said his injuries were non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover.
