DHEC: Free pop-up COVID-19 testing offered in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they will be offering free coronavirus pop-up testing at several locations over the weekend.
DHEC says they will be offering the free COVID-19 testing:
- Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Goose Health Center, located at 106 Westview Drive in Goose Creek
- Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Summerville Health Department, located at 500 North Main Street, Suite 9, in Summerville
- Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingstree Recreation Center, located at 375 Nelson Blvd in Kingstree
- Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Bluffton Health Clinic, located at 4819 Bluffton Parkway, #132, in Bluffton
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Northwoods Public Health Clinic, located at 2070 Northbrook Boulevard, Suite #A20, in North Charleston
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Health Department, located at 1550 Carolina Avenue in Orangeburg
- Saturday from 9.a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Beaufort County Health Department, located at 601 Wilmington Street in Beaufort
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive they’re negative by routinely getting tested if they’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.
DHEC says their sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours.
Testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations, DHEC says.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.