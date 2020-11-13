Hand-count audit of ballots to begin Friday morning in Ga.

“Chatham County is the only county that has had experience under the new system with a hand recount and so it took us several days to complete a hand recount in that smaller race. There was only, it was a primary, there was only 5, 337 total votes. W’ve got 20 times that number of votes in the presidential race. We’ve got some experience here in Chatham County by having done it, so I feel better that we will be prepared, but I also feel it will take more than a few days,” Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney said.