Holiday Festival of Lights opens on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holiday Festival of Lights is set to begin, but officials with the parks department say it won’t be quite the same as previous years.
Charleston County representatives say they have compiled a list of protocols to help limit the spread of the coronavirus at this year’s festival.
For those hoping to visit with Santa, officials say to make a reservation quickly because spots are going to fill up fast.
Charleston County Parks Public Information Coordinator Sarah Reynolds says almost all the attractions where people would normally get out of their cars have been modified to keep them in.
But really, Reynolds says, the best part, the drive-thru light show, will have even more to see than last year.
Although they will also still be selling the tickets at the front gate, Reynolds says people can buy their tickets online ahead of time for the first time this year.
Reservations to get a visit with Santa can be made online for weekends and Reynolds says concessions, like the hot cocoa stand, will be open, but in the drive-thru style.
The Winter Wonderland, including the marshmallow roasting and the gift shop, will be closed in the evening hours, but Reynolds says the event is still expected to draw in hundreds of thousands.
“The heart and soul of the festival really is the driving tour, so you’ll still be able to 750 light displays and see all those different light displays that you are used to seeing throughout the year," Reynolds said. "So Charleston County Parks is really excited to be able to offer this event to the public.”
The lines do get long on the weekends, so those that have the chance are recommended to come during the week.
Rain or shine, James Island County Park says they will welcome their first guests to the Festival of Lights starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The county says it will run until 10 p.m. each night through New Years Eve.
Ticket are being sold on the Charleston County Parks Holiday Festival of Lights webpage.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.