How Lowcountry school districts determine closures or changes during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rather than relying on specific numbers for COVID-19 caseloads, school district officials across the Lowcountry say any schedule changes or closures due to the virus are made on a case-by-case basis at each individual school level.
Charleston County School District spokesperson Andy Pruitt said the key to keeping ahead of potential outbreaks is to rely on individual schools to monitor how daily cases of the virus affect safe operations.
“Our county is so diverse in the different areas that we cover,” Pruitt said. “There’s no set number. The key is operations. How would the spread of the virus affect the operation and the safe delivery of instruction for our children, for in-person learning?"
On Thursday, the principal at Orange Grove Charter School announced students will not return to the classroom until after the Thanksgiving break because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
CCSD has reported more than 200 total positive cases to date during the school year districtwide. When a case is confirmed at a school, Pruit says staff and students who have had DHEC defined “close contact” with the person infected are notified.
“Any decision that we make, we are not making on our own,” Pruitt said. “We are very fortunate to have a great relationship with the medical community here in Charleston as well as DHEC.”
Dorchester District Two’s nurse coordinator Amanda Santamaria said weekly reports by the department of health help districts determine if they are in an area with a high, medium or low rate of cases.
“There is no set threshold, it’s kind of taking it day by day and evaluating each school, each classroom in our district and determining those trends. Are we going up? Are we going down? Are we stable for the time being?” Santamaria said.
Santamaria said DD2 currently reports 34 positive cases, both students and staff, and 253 people are in quarantine for close contact.
“We do send a notification out as well to any individual who may have encountered that person in class or in meetings,” Santamaria said. “We feel that is a necessary additional step just so that parents are reminded and staff members are reminded to very closely monitor for systems.”
Dorchester District Four program director said the district also does not have a set number of cases that would cause a mass closure, but “If DD4 had increased cases within the district we would communicate with DHEC and our COVID Response Team would meet with district leaders to take the necessary precautions.”
DD4 currently only reports one student who has tested positive.
