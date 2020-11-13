Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (11/13)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
5-A Playoffs
River Bluff at Ft. Dorchester (7-0)
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek (5-2)
Summerville (4-3) at Dutch Fork
Berkeley (4-3) at Sumter
4-A Playoffs
James Island (4-3) at North Myrtle Beach
3-A Playoffs
Aynor at Oceanside (5-1)
Hanahan (6-1) at Dillon - Saturday 4pm
2-A Playoffs
Barnwell at Woodland (5-1)
Philip Simmons (3-3) at Pelion
1-A Playoffs
Baptist Hill (6-1) at Carvers Bay
SCISA 1-A Playoffs
St. John’s Christian (9-2) at Lee Academy
Non-Playoff Games
Colleton County (3-3) at Cane Bay (3-4)
Conway at Ashley Ridge (1-6)
