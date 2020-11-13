Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (11/13)

Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (11/13)
High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | November 13, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 1:04 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A Playoffs

River Bluff at Ft. Dorchester (7-0)

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek (5-2)

Summerville (4-3) at Dutch Fork

Berkeley (4-3) at Sumter

4-A Playoffs

James Island (4-3) at North Myrtle Beach

3-A Playoffs

Aynor at Oceanside (5-1)

Hanahan (6-1) at Dillon - Saturday 4pm

2-A Playoffs

Barnwell at Woodland (5-1)

Philip Simmons (3-3) at Pelion

1-A Playoffs

Baptist Hill (6-1) at Carvers Bay

SCISA 1-A Playoffs

St. John’s Christian (9-2) at Lee Academy

Non-Playoff Games

Colleton County (3-3) at Cane Bay (3-4)

Conway at Ashley Ridge (1-6)

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.