Lowcountry school districts practice safety protocols at football games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school football games may look different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. School districts have plans in place to keep people safe at the stadiums.
A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District said each stadium will be filled at a reduced capacity depending on the size of the school.
At Goose Creek High School, tickets were limited to 2,000 people.
During Friday night’s football game signs were displayed reminding people to wear masks and stay socially distant. There were sanitation stations placed around the stadium near the concessions and bathrooms for people to use.
“People are really following guidelines because if they weren’t then we probably wouldn’t have a season or football,” Goose Creek High sophomore Brandon Burgess said.
In Dorchester County, public school football stadiums have also been handling a reduced capacity during games.
Brion Rutherford, the Athletic Director for Summerville High School, said they have been limited to roughly 3,000 people allowed in the stadium. During a regular season, the stadium could hold 9,000 people.
Rutherford says they have been taking sanitation seriously and have constantly reminded people about mask-wearing and social distancing.
“We have our custodial crews in charge of the stadium, and they go through make sure the bathrooms are clean, all of the public spaces, and make sure everything’s clean ahead of the game,” Rutherford said. “We have social distancing reminders at the gate and frame signs where fans can buy tickets on their phone to minimize contact at the gates.”
The season is over for teams in Charleston County Schools, however a spokesperson the district said they had many of the same safety protocols as other school districts.
Their attendance numbers were a lot lower this season because they were operating at 10-15% capacity for people allowed in the stadiums.
