Morning coastal flood advisory in effect, roads closed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a coastal flood advisory is in effect for some Lowcountry counties.
After heavy rain, the National Weather Service says the coastal flood advisory is in effect while high tides contribute to water levels.
The Charleston Police Department says this morning’s high tide is starting to cover roadways. They ask that drivers use caution when driving through water, especially in the dark.
Police say the Highway 61 split from US 17 near the Round Holiday Inn has been closed.
Additionally, reports say the intersection of Fishburne Street and Hagood Avenue is flooded.
The coastal flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday morning, and the NWS says people should expect up to one foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways.
Coastal Charleston and Colleton Counties are said to be potentially impacted, the NWS says.
This will result in some roads becoming impassable and the NWS says to not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
