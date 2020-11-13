Police: Accused ‘porch pirate’ arrested when he shows up at court in same shirt from surveillance pics

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - A South Carolina man is in custody after wearing the same shirt to a courtroom that he wore to steal packages off porches in a Goose Creek neighborhood, according to Goose Creek police.
The first picture of the man in a green North Face shirt was posted on the Goose Creek Resident Group Facebook page, claiming he had stolen packages from porches in The Oaks subdivision. The post said, “Beware of this porch pirate” and went on to say the man pictured had stolen packages from at least two porches.
Goose Creek Police posted to Facebook Friday saying the man came into a courtroom the next day wearing the same shirt.
“Well, sometimes people actually do make our job easy,” the post from Goose Creek Police Department stated. “This guy decided to come into our courtroom the day after the first post was made and lucky for us he was even wearing the same shirt. We are happy to say he is in custody.”
Police have not yet released the man’s identity or what charges he faces.
The post did not say why the man was in the courtroom and if it was related to the stolen packages.
