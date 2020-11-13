Picture Perfect Saturday On Tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in for the weekend before another cold front heads our way late Sunday and into Monday which will bring chilly fall temps back by Monday and early next week. Expect cooler mornings this weekend with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a sunny start to the weekend with highs in the low 70s on Saturday. We’ll warm up on Sunday to near 78 degrees but the warm up comes with more clouds and the chance of one or two showers. A strong cold front will move through Sunday night bringing in a big change to the temperatures for next week. Highs will be in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday with mornings lows dropping down into the 40s.