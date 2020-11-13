S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000 for 5th time this month

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 13, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than two weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new cases for the fifth time in November and the second day in a row.

DHEC reported 1,348 new confirmed and 100 probable cases of COVID-19, along with 17 confirmed deaths and one probable death.

Lowcountry counties accounted for 201 of those newly-confirmed cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 181,243, probable cases to 10,858, confirmed deaths to 3,835, and 266 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina2,158,268 2,261,465
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 9,198
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,397 90
Berkeley County 6,307 92
Charleston County 17,590 265
Colleton County 1,316 48
Dorchester County 4,809 99
Georgetown County 2,093 42
Orangeburg County 3,467 131
Williamsburg County 1,367 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

The breakdown of deaths by county was not immediately available.



