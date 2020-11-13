S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000 for 5th time this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than two weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new cases for the fifth time in November and the second day in a row.
DHEC reported 1,348 new confirmed and 100 probable cases of COVID-19, along with 17 confirmed deaths and one probable death.
Lowcountry counties accounted for 201 of those newly-confirmed cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 181,243, probable cases to 10,858, confirmed deaths to 3,835, and 266 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
The breakdown of deaths by county was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.