SCDOT: James Island road closed for drainage repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will be closing a James Island road over the weekend while they repair drains.
Beginning Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday, Dills Bluff Road on James Island will be closed in both directions from Brighton Court to Midvale Avenue, a SCDOT notice said.
All lanes will be closed for drainage repairs, but the notice said to please follow detour signs.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact SCDOT at 843-740-1655.
