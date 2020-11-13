Tropical Depression 31 forms in Caribbean Sea

MIAMI (WCSC) - The season’s 31st tropical depression formed Friday morning and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it makes landfall early next week, the National Hurricane Center says.
When the depression becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name Iota, the next letter of the Greek alphabet.
“It looks like Iota will follow the Eta track toward Honduras and Nicaragua as a strengthening hurricane,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 13 was about 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and higher gusts.
The depression is moving toward the west-southwest near 7 mph and this motion is expected to continue through early Saturday. A westward to west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to begin by late Saturday and continue through early Monday.
On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday.
The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later Friday or Friday night.
Additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.74 inches.
