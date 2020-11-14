Affidavit: Man arrested, charged with sexual assault against minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested and charged after police say he committed sexual assault against a minor.
Court documents say that between June 15, 2017 and June 18, 2018, Quinton Smoot committed criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
On September 15, 2020, authorities say the victim gave her father a handwritten letter saying that she was “raped” by Smoot.
After a forensic interview with the victim, she told authorities that she had been living with her aunt at the time and that she was assaulted by Smoot when she was eight and provided details to the first sexual battery.
Smoot has also been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.