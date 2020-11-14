Deputies: One dead after shooting at Friday night party

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot and killed at a party Friday night.
Deputies say they responded to reports of shots fired on Roberts Lane in the Grays Hill area, just after 10 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wounds, reports say.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremiah Lamont Terry, 26, of Yemassee.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Daniel Duhamel at 843-255-3430, or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous or for possible reward.
