Flooding closes roads in Charleston Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department closed several roads in Charleston Saturday morning due to flooding in the area.
They remind people not to move or drive around barricades that are closing roads in the interest of safety.
Police say Lockwood Drive and Broad Street are closed from the Beaufain Street intersection to the Ashley Avenue intersection.
Officers say sections of Hagwood Avenue and Fishburne Street have opened back up after being closed early Saturday.
They say Washington Street has also opened back up after being closed from the Laurens Street intersection to the Hassell Street intersection.
