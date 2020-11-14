Gastonia nightclub where six shot, including two police officers, has alcohol permits suspended

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia nightclub where six people, including two police officers, were shot had its alcohol permits suspended.
On Thursday, four patrons and two police officers were shot in the parking lot of Remedies Nightclub on Union Road in Gastonia. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting occurred after multiple fights broke out on the patio and the officers attempted to intervene.
Several patrons returned to their vehicles, retrieved handguns and fired into the crowd.
The permittee, Alisa Dawn Edward, from Gastonia, was interviewed during an ALE investigation. She was later charged with failure to superintend and knowingly allow violations of ABC law to occur.
Officers say this shooting was not the first at Remedies since the business first obtained ABC permits in 2017.
Officers say there have been numerous shootings, and ALE has submitted violation reports to the ABC Commission for drug use by patrons, an employee soliciting patrons for drug sales, gambling machines, failure to supervise and other administrative violations.
ALE special agents collected signed affidavits from local law enforcement who have responded to Remedies for drug use, fights and shootings in the past.
Due to the violence and drain on law enforcement resources, ALE special agents requested assistance from the ABC Commission to immediately suspend Remedies' ABC permits and ensure the location cannot sell alcoholic beverages in the future.
“Following violent incidents at ABC permitted businesses, ALE special agents investigate to determine if the location is suitable to continue operating,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “Because these investigations can result in the prevention of further violent crime, they are time-sensitive and of high importance to our agency.”
Friday morning, police said two suspects, Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter, were taken into custody.
The incident happened Thursday night at 11 p.m. Gastonia police say officers were working off-duty at the nightclub when they attempted to de-escalate a situation.
“Two officers were shot," police say. "Sergeant E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis sustained non-life threatening injuries.”
The two officers who were shot were identified as Sgt. C.E. Nelson and Officer M.A. Lewis.
Four patrons were shot and suffered minor injuries.
Hamilton and Slaughter were charged with six felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The Gastonia Police Department is the agency investigating.
