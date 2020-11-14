Goose Creek Holiday Festival to be held Saturday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Small Business Alliance is hosting its second annual Holiday Festival Saturday.
It’s scheduled to be held at New Life Christian Fellowship, located at 358 Liberty Hall Road in Goose Creek, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event plans to feature family fun and holiday shopping from local businesses.
Organizers say more than 90 artisans, craft vendors, businesses, charity groups, and food trucks will take part in the tradition.
They say it will also feature live music and a visit from Santa.
He’s scheduled to make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Event organizers say social distancing will be enforced and face coverings are mandatory.
They say they’ll have sanitation stations set up at the event to keep attendees safe from the spread of COVID-19.
The festival is free to the public.
