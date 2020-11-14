Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Friday night.
Officers say they responded to Cobblestone Village Apartments at about 7:44 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, they say they found an unconscious man who had been shot in the rear bedroom of a unit.
Reports say the man, 30, was later declared dead at the scene.
A police spokesman says the identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
The Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit is investigating.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
