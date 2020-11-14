Nancy Mace talks transition, new hires and orientation on Capitol Hill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the middle of a busy orientation weekend in Washington D.C., congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace spoke about her transition from the campaign trail to Capitol Hill, her first staff hire and the work ahead of her.
“Now is when the work actually begins when you have to do everything that you said you were going to do,” Mace said. “When the wheels of the plane touchdown Thursday afternoon when I landed, I actually got a little emotional and it finally hit me.”
Today marks Mace’s third day in D.C. preparing to represent South Carolina’s first congressional district.
“The untold story, the unspoken story is all the work necessary for your constituents because at the end of the day my job is to serve South Carolina’s first congressional district regardless of your political party affiliation,” Mace said.
This week, she hired April Durr as director of constituent services who has also worked for current congressman Joe Cunningham and former representative Mark Sanford.
“We’re working really hard to ensure that we are hiring the right people, the right talent, the right experience and that they love South Carolina and the first congressional district,” Mace said.
Once taking office, Mace says a top priority will be protecting and rebuilding support for small businesses during the pandemic.
“Over half of all new jobs in South Carolina’s first congressional district are created by small businesses and I want to make sure that the policies that I work on and vote on is going to support the small businesses,” Mace said.
Mace said her transition has run smoothly, especially with the current help of Cunningham’s team.
“So far it’s been a very smooth transition process,” Mace said. “I really appreciate the congressman and his staff in ensuring the continuity of the transition process. They have been great to work with.”
