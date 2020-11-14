Record Warm Sunday Before Big Cool Down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is headed east as we head into Sunday which will bring us some cool fall weather starting Monday. Ahead of the front on Sunday look for near record highs of 80 degrees or so with partly cloud skies and a slight chance of a shower as the front moves east. Then we clear out behind it and look for temps only in the Mid 60′s Monday and upper 60′s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Another shot of cool air moves in on Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50′s and mid 60′s by Thursday with sunshine and dry weather as we move into the week. Overnight lows will dip into the chilly 30′s inland on early Wednesday. Look for high tides on Sunday and Monday which could cause some shallow coastal flooding because of the moon phase.