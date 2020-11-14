Nonprofit in Charleston builds children’s playhouse at The Pink House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-based nonprofit, Doors to Dream, is building a children’s playhouse on the grounds of the The Pink House.
The Pink House was established in 1999 as a nonprofit to provide after school tutorial programs, summer camps and other youth development activities in the Ardmore Sherwood Forest neighborhood in West Ashley, according to the City of Charleston officials.
Rev. Christian King founded The Pink House.
“Our mission, our desires and the hopes and dreams that we have for our kids overall are the same,” King said.
The playhouse will have a porch and window boxes with flowers. Volunteers, staff and students are building it.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg attended a news conference announcing the project. Tecklenburg and his wife assisted with the building process.
The Doors to Dream Co-founders and Development Director organized the efforts as part of the organization’s mission to involve students in social impact projects in the community.
Doors to Dream provides outreach and mentoring activities with Burke High School students. The students helped build the playhouse.
“Since 2018, we’ve been working with students at Burke High School in downtown Charleston,” Co-founder of Doors to Dream Carey Dunn said. “We empower these students to see who they are and what they are capable of and to pursue their dreams. Imagine with me for a moment if we really truly empowered all of our youth here in Charleston to have the life skills, the knowledge and the confidence to pursue their dreams.”
Doors to Dream Development Director Sam Clements says the students have embraced the Doors to Dream program and the students are excited to be a part of it.
“We focus on social impact projects, not only are we empowering the students to help where they see fit but we’re also giving back to the Charleston community in a very meaningful way,” Clements said.
The City of Charleston says Doors to Dream has completed more than 15 projects throughout the Charleston area.
The Pink House is located at 1551 Mulberry Street.
