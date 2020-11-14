S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000 for 6th time this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than two weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new cases for the sixth time in November and the third day in a row.
DHEC reported 1,617 new confirmed and 86 probable cases of COVID-19, along with 9 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
Lowcountry counties accounted for 197 of those newly-confirmed cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 182,943, probable cases to 11,071, confirmed deaths to 3,844, and 266 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
