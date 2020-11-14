S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000 for 6th time this month

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 14, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:52 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than two weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new cases for the sixth time in November and the third day in a row.

DHEC reported 1,617 new confirmed and 86 probable cases of COVID-19, along with 9 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

Lowcountry counties accounted for 197 of those newly-confirmed cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 182,943, probable cases to 11,071, confirmed deaths to 3,844, and 266 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,311,405
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 10,519
Percent Positive in latest test results 15.4%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,429 90
Berkeley County 6,335 92
Charleston County 17,652 266
Colleton County 1,323 48
Dorchester County 4,838 99
Georgetown County 2,105 42
Orangeburg County 3,482 131
Williamsburg County 1,379 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1114 COVID-19 Case and Probable Summary 11-14-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

1114 COVID-Death-Summary_11-14-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



