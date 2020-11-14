SCDOT: Crash on I-95 slows traffic in Dorchester County

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash has closed lanes on I-95 North and backed up traffic.
Reports say the disabled vehicle was four miles south of Exit 77-US 78-Saint George on I-95 North Saturday morning.
They say the right lane was originally closed, followed by the left lane. The right lane is now back open, reports say.
Traffic reports show I-95 North is backed up about four miles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
