Trident United Way volunteers help Habitat for Humanity

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Trident United Way’s AmeriCorps team grabbed a hammer to pitch in on a Dorchester County Habitat for Humanity home in Summerville.
The AmeriCorps team members dedicate a year of service with local non-profits. They help people facing economic hardships achieve financial stability.
The group also assists in other special projects across the Tri-County and members work as Family Navigators at Trident United Way’s Resource Connection Centers in Summerville and Moncks Corner.
About ten team members joined the other Habitat for Humanity volunteers for the build in Summerville.
“This is part of our Veteran’s Day outreach,” Americorps team member Ted Anastopoulo said. “It’s helping people in the Lowcountry and Summerville get a heads up and fresh start, helping people attain financial stability and obviously here with sustainable and affordable housing.”
Trident United Way’s 20th Annual Day of Caring is coming up Friday.
Fifty-five hundred participants will be volunteering 23 thousand hours of service.
