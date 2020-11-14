4-year-old killed in accidental shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 4-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to an apartment on Morris Baker Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to an accidental shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they say they found a 4-year-old suffering from an accidental and self-inflicted single gunshot wound.
Officers say he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injury.
The police department says its detectives are still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
