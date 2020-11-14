4-year-old killed in accidental shooting in North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 14, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 4:10 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 4-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to an apartment on Morris Baker Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to an accidental shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they say they found a 4-year-old suffering from an accidental and self-inflicted single gunshot wound.

Officers say he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injury.

The police department says its detectives are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

