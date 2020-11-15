Big cool down on the way for the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will race through the area Sunday evening bringing a big cool down as we head into the brand new work and school week. Ahead of the front Sunday, we expect a mix of sun and clouds and a few spotty showers. Most of Sunday will be dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees. The cold front will move through Sunday night and cooler temperatures will arrive by Monday morning. We’ll start our Monday with temperatures in the 50s and only warm into the upper 60s to 70 degrees by the afternoon. It will be a sunny week across the Lowcountry but temperatures will cool even more by Wednesday. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s by Thursday morning.