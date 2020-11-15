Crews work to put out McClellanville house fire

Crews work to put out McClellanville house fire
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at a residential home early Sunday morning. (Source: AP)
By Chloe Rafferty | November 15, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:01 AM

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at a residential home early Sunday morning.

They say the fire has been put out and is now under investigation.

Fire officials say it happened at a home on 2180 Rutledge Road in the Germantown area of McClellanville.

They say the fire was already “well involved” when crews arrived around 6:40 a.m.

Crews worked to put out the fire and were in defensive operations, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.