Crews work to put out McClellanville house fire

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at a residential home early Sunday morning.
They say the fire has been put out and is now under investigation.
Fire officials say it happened at a home on 2180 Rutledge Road in the Germantown area of McClellanville.
They say the fire was already “well involved” when crews arrived around 6:40 a.m.
Crews worked to put out the fire and were in defensive operations, fire officials say.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.