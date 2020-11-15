High tide flooding closes roads in Charleston Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has closed several roads in Charleston Sunday morning due to high tide flooding in the area.
Police say Sunday morning’s high tide is even higher than Saturday’s, which also closed several roads across downtown Charleston.
They say because the tides are higher, roads will be closed longer on Sunday.
Officers say sections of Hagwood Avenue and Fishburne Street are closed as of early Sunday.
They say Lockwood Drive and Broad Street are closed from the Beaufain Street intersection to the Ashley Avenue intersection.
A section of Washington Street is also closed from the Laurens Street intersection to the Hassell Street intersection, police say.
Live 5′s Meteorologist Joey Sovine says major coastal flooding begins at 8 feet, and the Charleston Harbor tide gauge is up to 8.05 feet.
You can follow road closure updates by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.