Live 5 News wins 16 awards in competition across the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News Team won 16 awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.
The winners of the 2020 RTDNAC Awards Competition were announced in a virtual awards presentation Saturday.
Live 5 News won 16 of those awards across several categories:
- First place for Breaking News with coverage of the Protests and Riots in Charleston
- First place for Political coverage of the CBS Democratic Debate in Charleston
- First place for Sports Special with coverage of the Big Game in the Big Easy
- First place for Investigative coverage with Michal Higdon’s piece, Live 5 Investigates: Suspended Charities Series
- Second place for Investigative coverage with Carter Coyle’s piece, Live 5 Investigates: Who’s Driving the School Bus?
- Second place for Best Newscast with coverage of the Protests Over George Floyd’s Death
- Second place for Consumer/Economic coverage with Carter Coyle’s piece, COVID-19: Fact or Fiction?
- Second place for Sports Reporting with Justin Biegel’s piece, Jesse Kemp: In a League of Her Own
- Second place for News Website
Several members of the Live 5 News Team also won individual awards:
- Bill Sharpe, first place for TV News Anchor of the Year
- Rob Way, first place for TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year
- Lillian Donahue, second place for TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year
- Carter Coyle, first place for TV Investigative Reporter of the Year
- Michal Higdon, second place for TV Investigative Reporter of the Year
- Becca King, first place for TV News Producer of the Year
- Thomas Gruel, first place for TV Special Projects Producer
The RTDNAC is an organization of radio and television stations, networks, cable and news services in North and South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.