Live 5 News wins 16 awards in competition across the Carolinas

Live 5 News wins 16 awards in competition across the Carolinas
The Live 5 News Team won 16 awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. (Source: Live 5)
By Chloe Rafferty | November 15, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 10:28 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News Team won 16 awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

The winners of the 2020 RTDNAC Awards Competition were announced in a virtual awards presentation Saturday.

Live 5 News won 16 of those awards across several categories:

Several members of the Live 5 News Team also won individual awards:

  • Bill Sharpe, first place for TV News Anchor of the Year
  • Rob Way, first place for TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year
  • Lillian Donahue, second place for TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year
  • Carter Coyle, first place for TV Investigative Reporter of the Year
  • Michal Higdon, second place for TV Investigative Reporter of the Year
  • Becca King, first place for TV News Producer of the Year
  • Thomas Gruel, first place for TV Special Projects Producer

The RTDNAC is an organization of radio and television stations, networks, cable and news services in North and South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.