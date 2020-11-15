Red Cross needs donors, offering incentives for blood drive Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross says their organization in dire need of blood supplies and will be hosting a blood drive in North Charleston.
The organization says they’re currently down to only a three-day supply of blood and need more donors.
With so many schools, churches, and businesses not being able to hold their normal blood drives because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross says they’re doing what they can to hold drives wherever they can.
Sunday’s blood drive is scheduled to be held at Crews Subaru, located at 8261 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Subaru dealer is also offering incentives to help attract donors.
Organizers say all donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, a complimentary $35 service coupon at Crews Subaru, and a $5 Amazon gift card by mail.
They ask that if you can’t donate, you encourage others to do so.
Masks are required to be worn at the event and all CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place.
Crews Subaru says since late February, the Red Cross has generated more than 700 units of blood at blood drives in their showrooms.
