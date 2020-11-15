S.C.'s daily new COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000 for 4th day in a row

Less than two weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new cases for the seventh time in November and the fourth day in a row. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 15, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 12:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than two weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,000 new cases for the seventh time in November and the fourth day in a row.

DHEC reported 1,339 new confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19, along with 2 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

Lowcountry counties accounted for 205 of those newly-confirmed cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 184,360, probable cases to 11,147, confirmed deaths to 3,846, and 266 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,331,961
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 8,694
Percent Positive in latest test results 15.4%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,467 90
Berkeley County 6,363 92
Charleston County 17,730 266
Colleton County 1,331 48
Dorchester County 4,862 99
Georgetown County 2,116 42
Orangeburg County 3,490 131
Williamsburg County 1,389 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1115 COVID-19 Case and Probable Summary 11-15-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

1115 COVID-Death-Summary_11-15-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



