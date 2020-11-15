Steeplechase of Charleston returns to Stono Ferry Racetrack

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual equestrian event, Steeplechase of Charleston, is happening Sunday at the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood.
Ticket sales are limited to 50% of the 60-acre facility’s total capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. There are five scheduled races.
Organizers say it’s a tailgating-only event and people must purchase tickets in a group with up to five people. No individual tickets are sold.
In addition to watching the races, attendees can also do some holiday shopping at the Vendor Village filled with Lowcountry artisans.
Guests can bring their own food and drinks.
They say they will adhere to all South Carolina Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding masks, capacity and sanitation.
Event organizers say the event dates back to 1792.
The Stono Ferry Racetrack is located at 5000 Old York Course.
For more information and to learn more about tickets available, call 843-937-4968 or click here
