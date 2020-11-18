Carnival cancels all cruises leaving from Charleston through end of February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival Cruise Line says it canceling all cruises from U.S. homeports through Jan. 31 and from Charleston specifically through February.
The cruise line said on social media Wednesday morning it has notified guests about the cancellations.
In addition to canceling all cruises through the end of January, cruises leaving from several cities, including Charleston, have been canceled through Feb. 28. The other cities include Baltimore, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego.
Cruises on the Carnival Legend out of Tampa have been canceled through March 26, the company says.
Carnival said its return to operations will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston.
The cancellations come as the cruise line works to meet requirements of an operations order for cruise ship lines issued on Oct. 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the post states.
