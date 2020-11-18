Charleston Water: Lanes closed on Savannah Highway after water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Water has released a tweet saying that a 12-inch water main break has required crews to close lanes on Savannah Highway.
The water company said the only one southbound lane is open on Savannah Highway in West Ashley near Melrose Drive.
Charleston Water says the 25 customers impacted by the water main break should have water by 10:40 a.m. and all southbound lanes on Savannah Highway should be open before afternoon commutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
