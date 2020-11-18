Coastal’s Grayson McCall Added to Maxwell Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall has added his name to the watch list for the 84th Maxwell Award, The Maxwell Football Club announced today.
The original list was comprised of players selected based on their 2019 performances. As the 2020 season has progressed, the club believes several additional players warrant attention because of their noteworthy play.
This season, McCall ranks in the top 20 in all of NCAA in passing efficiency (eighth), yards per pass attempt (eighth), points responsible for (13th), passing touchdowns (13th), completion percentage (13th), passing yards per completion (14th), and points responsible for per game (17th).
The first-year starter has completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts this season, 94-of-135, for 1,393 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just one interception. He has also rushed 56 times for 271 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown at least one touchdown in all six games played this season and passed for over 200 yards in five of those six contests.
McCall is a two-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, a three-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list selection, a two-time Manning Awards “Star of the Week” recipient, and earned a spot on the FWAA Freshman All-American watch list.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the outstanding collegiate football player in America since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on Monday, Nov. 30, and three finalists will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 8. The winners of the 2020 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be announced in late December or early January at a date to be announced shortly.
The watch list candidates have been chosen by the Maxwell Football Club’s Selection Committee and the Maxwell Club reserves the right to make additions and subtractions to these lists as the 2020 season unfolds. All members of the Maxwell Football Club, NCAA sports information directors, head coaches, and selected national media are eligible to vote for these awards.