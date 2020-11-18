Columbia man sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for role in 2017 home invasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 33-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for his role in a home invasion that happened in 2017.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Brandon Thompson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call about a home invasion during early morning hours on Maple View Drive on December 30, 2017. When the deputies arrived, they noticed the door to the home was open. They entered the home and found Brandon Thompson and his co-defendant Quintrell Morris armed with weapons. Both men were arrested.
Following the arrest, deputies also found a woman who was tied up in the house. The woman’s children were also inside. The woman told deputies the men forced her to open a safe and give them the money that was inside.
Lexington County deputies seized a Bushmaster AR-15 .223 caliber assault rifle from Morris. A ballistic vest was also seized from Thompson’s vehicle, which was found near the home.
During the investigations, authorities later learned that Thompson and Morris went to the home to try to rob the homeowner of proceeds from various businesses they operated.
Because of prior state convictions for armed robbery, assault with intent to kill, and carjacking, Thompson was prohibited from carrying weapons and ammunition.
Officials said Thompson was just released from state prison nine months before the incident happened. Thompson just finished serving a 14-year sentence.
Thompson will also have a three-year term of supervised release after serving his federal sentence.
According to officials, Morris will serve 23 years in federal prison with a five-year of supervised release after pleading guilty to his role in the home invasion.
