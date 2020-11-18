Coroner identifies homicide victim found at home in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim who was found at a home in Summerville.
Kimberly D. Polk, 56, of Summerville was found dead by a family member at her home on Clover Avenue on Sunday.
“She was pronounced dead the same day by the coroner at 2:12 p.m.,” said Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.
The body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday.
The Summerville Police Department, and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Investigators said the body was found around 1 p.m. They said at the time that the woman did not have any gunshot wounds, but believed the death to be suspicious.
