Two men charged with murder following shooting on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men with murder following a shooting on St. Helena Island on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies charged 21-year-old Channon Preston of St. Helena and 20-year-old Xavier Polite of Seabrook each with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The men’s charges stem from an investigation that started at 1 p.m. when deputies responded to Stonewood Road near Fripp Point Road for a gunshot victim.
When they arrived they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Steven Glover, who died at the scene.
“Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process for forensic evidence,” BCSO officials said.
During the investigation, Preston and Polite were identified as two people of interest in the case and were located and interviewed about the incident.
“After evaluating evidence in the case and following the interviews, investigators charged Preston and Polite with with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime in Glover’s death,” the sheriff’s office said.
Both were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. Preston and Polite have yet to receive bond hearings for the charges.
The sheriff’s office said so far in the investigation, several firearms and other evidence have been recovered which will be subjected to forensic examination.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said a forensic autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina. Investigators are continuing to look into the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at (843) 255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.
