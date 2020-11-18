Deputies working to find gunman who fired at pedestrians

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident they say targeted a group of pedestrians.
Deputies responded on Nov. 10 to a home in the 100 block of Oak Street in the Kingstree area where a shooting had been reported, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.
No one was wounded in the incident, but a vehicle outside the home was damaged, deputies say. Deputies collected several shell casings.
A victim told deputies someone had fired shots and left the area in a vehicle.
Investigators say the victim and others were walking from a nearby motel when they were approached at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Avenue by someone in a vehicle who pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the victims after they ran to the home.
Moyd said deputies have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381. Tipsters do not need to reveal their identity.
