Deputies working to find gunman who fired at pedestrians
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident they say targeted a group of pedestrians. (Source: Pexels)
By Patrick Phillips | November 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 2:44 PM

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident they say targeted a group of pedestrians.

Deputies responded on Nov. 10 to a home in the 100 block of Oak Street in the Kingstree area where a shooting had been reported, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.

No one was wounded in the incident, but a vehicle outside the home was damaged, deputies say. Deputies collected several shell casings.

A victim told deputies someone had fired shots and left the area in a vehicle.

Investigators say the victim and others were walking from a nearby motel when they were approached at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Avenue by someone in a vehicle who pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the victims after they ran to the home.

Moyd said deputies have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381. Tipsters do not need to reveal their identity.

