Detective who took leading role in charges against Charleston rioters named officer of the year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston detective who took a leading role in charges against rioters in this past summer’s downtown riots has been named Police Officer of the Year by the Knights of Columbus.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department announced on Wednesday that Detective Nicole Quick won the award. Quick is a 3-year veteran of the department and assigned to the department’s burglary unit.
The department cited Quick’s work in the downtown riots that happened on May 30 and May 31 which police said resulted in more than 100 reports of assault, vandalism, burglary and arson.
“Detective Quick took a leading role in pursing the criminal element responsible for much of the criminal activity,” CPD officials said. “Hundreds of hours of video came pouring into the police department and Detective Quick diligently and methodically reviewed hours of this footage.”
According to the police department, this led to the identification of multiple offenders, including one offender who was arrested with 17 total charges. A report states the charges include assaults, burglary, and four counts of arson, which resulted in well over $1.5 million in damage.
Charleston police officials said Quick was responsible for nearly half of the charges that have resulted from the night of May 30.
“This is a testament to her dedication to conduct extremely thorough investigations and ultimately sacrificing her personal time to work extra hours,” Charleston police said. “She has also proven to be the calming and reassuring voice to countless business owners, store employees, and citizens during the aftermath of May 30th.”
“Her professionalism, attention to detail and motivation has assisted in making the City of Charleston a safer place to live and work,” CPD officials said. “She displays the true meaning of honor and service to the community.”
