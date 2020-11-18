Doctor blames ’pandemic fatigue’ for COVID resurgence

“Right now, I think people are just saying, ‘I’m tired of wearing a mask, I want to be socially active with my community and my friends and family,’” Dr. Ebony Hilton said. “'I want to out and see football game. I want to be able to go to the beach and go to cookouts.' And unfortunately, that went from us being on a lockdown to us now being active vectors and spreaders of COVID-19 amongst our community.”