Driver dies from injuries after large rock breaks windshield, strikes him in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a driver who was injured when a large rock struck his windshield in Dorchester County has died.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said 52-year-old Rederick Sidney Primus of St. George died on Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a car crash.
The collision happened on Nov. 13 at 2:38 p.m. on US-78 near US-178 in Dorchester County.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the Highway Patrol said a 2008 Lincoln Towncar was traveling on US-78 when a large rock struck the vehicle’s windshield then struck the driver.
The vehicle then left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
The coroner’s office says Primus was taken to Trident Medical Center by Dorchester County EMS where he died.
Brouthers says the body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Saturday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.