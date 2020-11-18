Driver dies from injuries in Colleton County accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a car involved in an accident in Colleton County has died from their injuries.
The Highway Patrol said the individual died on Wednesday from an accident that happened on Sunday night.
According to authorities, a 1997 Nissan Maxima was traveling on Sidneys Road when it ran off the road and struck a ditch.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected out of the vehicle.
The coroner’s office has not identified the deceased yet.
