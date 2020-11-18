Boeing: FAA clears 737 MAX to fly again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Boeing Company says that their 737 MAX model has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration two years after a pair of crashes that killed 346 people.
Boeing said the FAA rescinded the order on Wednesday that halted commercial operations of Boeing 737-8s and 737-9s.
The aircraft maker said this will allow airlines that are under the FAA’s jurisdiction, including those in the U.S., to take the steps necessary to resume service and Boeing to begin making deliveries.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said last week the agency wouldn’t release the plane until safety experts are satisfied.
The move comes in the middle of a pandemic that has decimated the U.S. aviation industry, however the FAA has also recently been criticized for being too lax in regulating Boeing.
“We will never forget the lives lost in the two tragic accidents that led to the decision to suspend operations,” Boeing CEO David Calhoun said. “These events and the lessons we have learned as a result have reshaped our company and further focused our attention on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.”
The FAA has issued An Airworthiness Directive that Boeing says spells out the requirements that must be met before U.S. carriers can resume service, including installing software enhancements, completing wire separation modifications, conducting pilot training and accomplishing thorough de-preservation activities that will ensure the airplanes are ready for service.
The Associated Press says American Airlines is the only U.S. airline thus far to put the MAX back in its schedule, starting Dec. 29.
Boeing says those seeking more information on the enhancements and updates the company has made to the 737-MAX can go to their website.
