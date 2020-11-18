Coldest Night Of The Week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cold, high pressure is controlling our weather as we head into the overnight. With a clear sky, light wind and dry air, temperatures should fall quickly this evening with temps bottoming out in the mid 30s inland Thursday morning. Frost is a good possibility away from the coast. Make sure you cover up your sensitive plants. From Highway 17 to the beaches, morning lows will be in the low 40s and no frost is expected. A warming trend begins tomorrow afternoon with highs in the 60s, 70s will follow on Friday. The weekend is looking good with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 70′s both Saturday and Sunday.