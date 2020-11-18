Investigators charge second suspect for murder near Holly Hill

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators announced that they have charged a second suspect for a murder near Holly Hill.
Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder in connection to a fatal shooting on Nov. 9.
“The more we investigated this case, the more we felt a second individual was present and took part,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This was just a senseless act that cannot be justified by any means whatsoever.”
The sheriff’s’s office charged 21-year-old Qveyon Abraham the day following the fatal shooting. Abraham, of Santee, remains in the detention center.
Ravenell said investigators were notified by a motorist who had called to report a person lying behind a vehicle on a trail off Academy Lane north of Holly Hill.
“Investigators noted the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body,” OCSO officials said. “Witnesses reported seeing three men in the Honda earlier as it went down Academy Lane.”
The investigation is continuing.
