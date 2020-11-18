New ride-share pilot program could improve efficiency for senior riders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transport Authority Board says they will be discussing a new Transportation Network Company partnership.
CARTA spokesperson Daniel Brock says this pilot program would provide door-to-door service for certain riders through ride share companies, like Uber.
The plans are not final yet, but Brock says they are still working to finalize contracts with ride-share companies. He says an update will be given Wednesday for the board to discuss offering the on-demand service.
Brock says it’s geared towards senior riders or those who qualify for paratransit services for transportation. These are folks who may need some assistance getting into the car or have some vision problems, but are not people in a wheelchair.
The service is intended to offer more reliable and efficient service to things like medical appointments, the grocery store, or the pharmacy. Brock says it will allow people to schedule rides for these things on the same day.
The pilot program would originally focus on the peninsula area in order to test out how it will work in a smaller area first. Brock says it could potentially later expand to other areas of the Tri-County.
Although organizers are planning for it to cost these riders $4 each way, the same price that paratransit riders currently pay, Brock says folks would have to apply to see if they qualify for the tele-ride services.
To learn more, Brock says people can tune into Wednesday’s 1 p.m. CARTA Zoom meeting using the Meeting ID: 839 9763 2129. Additionally, Brock says people can call in to the meeting at 929-205-6099.
