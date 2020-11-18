Police investigating after motorist finds murder victim in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a motorist found the victim of a murder on the side of the road in North Charleston.
According to North Charleston police officials, the discovery of the victim was made on Tuesday morning on Elegans Drive, and investigators believe the murder happened between the late night hours of Monday and early Tuesday morning.
The investigation began on Tuesday morning when North Charleston police officers responded to the 2300 block of Elegans Drive where Charleston County deputies were on the scene of a deceased person who was found on the side of the road and had shell casings around him.
Officers said they were told a motorist was driving by when they saw the body and flagged down a first responder which prompted the call to the sheriff’s office.
A resident reported hearing gunfire between Monday at 11 p.m. and Tuesday at 12 a.m. She said she looked out her window but did not see anything.
Three other people said they also heard gunshots between the same hours as the first witness report.
The three witnesses said after they heard the shots they went outside but did not see anything.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.