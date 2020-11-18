Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith taken in 1st round of NBA Draft by Boston Celtics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith had his NBA dream come true on Wednesday night when he was taken in the 1st round of the draft by the Boston Celtics with the 14th overall pick.
Nesmith, who was called the best shooter in the entire draft by ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, spent the last 2 seasons playing at Vanderbilt. Last season he led the nation making more than 50% of his 3-point shots.
He becomes the 2nd player from Porter-Gaud to make the NBA following in the footsteps of current Bucks forward Khris Middleton who was taken in the 2nd round in 2012.
During his time at Porter-Gaud Nesmith helped lead the Cyclones to three SCISA 3-A state championships and was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year in 2018.
He averaged almost 15 points per game over his 2 seasons at Vanderbilt, but he stepped up in his sophomore season going for 23 points, almost 5 rebounds and 1 assist per game before a foot injury cut his season short.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.